Chardan Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for OBIO

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.99). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Orchestra BioMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of Orchestra BioMed stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Orchestra BioMed has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBIO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchestra BioMed

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.