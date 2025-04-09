Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $281.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $273.60 and a one year high of $350.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

