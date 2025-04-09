Cerity Partners LLC Has $27.08 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 621.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $27,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

