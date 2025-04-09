Cerity Partners LLC Has $22.68 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after buying an additional 134,776 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,425,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.