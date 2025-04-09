Cerity Partners LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,159,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,679,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 367,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 240,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 706,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,084,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

