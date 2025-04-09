Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

