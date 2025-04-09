Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $24,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Corning by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

