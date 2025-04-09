CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 151,511 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

