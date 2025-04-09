Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $270.09 and last traded at $271.58. 2,471,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,488,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

Cencora Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average of $243.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. This represents a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,675 shares of company stock worth $8,034,778 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

