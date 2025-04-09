Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $234.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.30.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $208.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $166.13 and a 52 week high of $234.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.