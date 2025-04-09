Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.41 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 1.41 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $272.63. The company had a trading volume of 415,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $266.62 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.39.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $438.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Caterpillar stock. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

