Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 8th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of companies that operate casinos and gaming establishments, often including integrated resorts that combine gambling with hotels, entertainment, and dining experiences. These stocks are influenced by factors such as regulatory changes, tourism trends, and economic cycles, making them an investment in the broader hospitality and leisure sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.33. 2,165,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,990. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.59. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. 4,899,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,670,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 4,255,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,509. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

