Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells $7,545,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Carvana Stock Up 24.5 %
CVNA traded up $43.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.60. 10,804,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 139.87 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $292.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on CVNA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.59.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
