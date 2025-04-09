Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.41. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

