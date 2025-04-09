Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,487 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $99,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,502. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

