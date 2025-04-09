Capula Management Ltd Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 879,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares during the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,538,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after buying an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.5 %

ED opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

