Capula Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,763,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 213,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,162. The trade was a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.12 and a 52 week high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.