Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 5921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF
Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.