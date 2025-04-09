Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.68, with a volume of 5921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. TD Securities cut shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91. The company has a market cap of C$840.76 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.