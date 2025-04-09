Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $188,595,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,266 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,156,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,821,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,132,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,592,000 after acquiring an additional 547,793 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

