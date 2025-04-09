California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In other news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $255,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,998. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. The trade was a 61.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275 in the last three months. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -550.00%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

