California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,805 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after buying an additional 499,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,047,000. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

