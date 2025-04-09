California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,758 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $4,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,702,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Walnut Level Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

