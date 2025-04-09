California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,376 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after buying an additional 540,920 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 687,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,877 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

