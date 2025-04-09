California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,188 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,765,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 813.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 90,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOMO

Hello Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.