California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane NXT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,824,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at $31,517,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CXT. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Down 4.2 %

Crane NXT stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

