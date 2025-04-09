California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lufax were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Lufax by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Securities Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

