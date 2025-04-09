California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

