California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,243 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. Analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

