California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 182,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of DEI opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 584.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

