Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,215 ($41.08) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($41.53), with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,393.85 ($43.37).

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,768.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,557.33.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 95.80 ($1.22) per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($49.58), for a total transaction of £20,020.80 ($25,582.42). Also, insider William Wyatt bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,800 ($48.56) per share, with a total value of £5,130 ($6,555.07). 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

