Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,215 ($41.08) and last traded at GBX 3,250 ($41.53), with a volume of 14543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,393.85 ($43.37).
Caledonia Investments Trading Down 1.8 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,768.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,557.33.
Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 95.80 ($1.22) per share. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.
Insider Transactions at Caledonia Investments
About Caledonia Investments
Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.
Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.
We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Investments
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.