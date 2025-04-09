Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 99907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.83. The company has a market cap of C$8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -219.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

In related news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.78 per share, with a total value of C$317,800.00.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.