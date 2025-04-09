BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $121.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.69. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in BOK Financial by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.