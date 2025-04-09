BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.41). 12,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 5,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.33).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.40. The stock has a market cap of £38.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a net margin of 90.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

