BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 188.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 188.80 ($2.41). 12,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 5,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182 ($2.33).
BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.40. The stock has a market cap of £38.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61.
BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a net margin of 90.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%.
About BlackRock Income and Growth
The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Income and Growth
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income and Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.