BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

