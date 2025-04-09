Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIREF. Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.51. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0209 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

