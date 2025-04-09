BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 977545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.87. The company has a market cap of £990.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,957.15%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

