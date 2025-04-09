Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.36 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 1708587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs purchased 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biohaven by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,711,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after purchasing an additional 785,578 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,735,000 after buying an additional 756,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,267,000 after buying an additional 628,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Stories

