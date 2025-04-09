BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BioForce Nanosciences Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BFNH opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. BioForce Nanosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of -0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
