Best Automotive Stocks To Research – April 8th

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Micron Technology, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and sell motor vehicles and their components, as well as in related industries like parts suppliers and service providers. These stocks reflect the performance of the automotive sector and are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovation, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 222,564,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,684,319. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.41. 71,393,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,548,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.70 and its 200 day moving average is $324.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,587,298. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $768.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,192,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878,089. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $18.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $926.81. 1,147,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $702.00 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $987.56 and a 200 day moving average of $948.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Recommended Stories