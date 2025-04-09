Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $304,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in US Foods by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of USFD opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on USFD. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.