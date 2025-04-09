Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $161,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,542,000 after buying an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $482,081,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $478,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXON. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.67.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $504.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.07. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.52 and a 12-month high of $715.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

