Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,038 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $441,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,864,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $456.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $530.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.8121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

