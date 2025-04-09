Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 19,499 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,119,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $235,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 193,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 227,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,992,000 after purchasing an additional 522,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,909,000 after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.99%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

