Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,113 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $180,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $3,572,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,239,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.75 and a 52-week high of $309.63.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.50.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

