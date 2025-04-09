Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $225,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 770.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. The trade was a 38.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,405 shares of company stock valued at $37,201,232. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $120.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

