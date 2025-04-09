Bessemer Group Inc. Has $321.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $321,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

