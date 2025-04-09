Bessemer Group Inc. Has $211.17 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $211,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH
Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.7 %
MANH stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.49. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.81 and a 1-year high of $312.60.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Associates
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.