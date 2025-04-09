Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 290,658 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,350,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,893,010,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,606,291,000 after buying an additional 810,907 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Up 1.2 %
AVGO stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $733.65 billion, a PE ratio of 127.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
