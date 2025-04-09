Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %

BX opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.