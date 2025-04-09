Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 199 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %
BX opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
