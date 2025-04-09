Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3,892.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

